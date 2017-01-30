Seek Proper Medication Before Delevery – Pregnant Women Told

Dr Amofa Owureku Jnr touring the facility with some officials

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alpha Homeopathic Clinic which is located at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region, Dr Amofa Owureku Jnr, has advised pregnant women to seek proper medication and advice from doctors during and after delivery to maintain good health.

He also described homeopathy as a better alternative to medical remedy, and said Ghanaians should discard the notion that it is demonic or occultist.

Dr Owureku made this known at the commissioning of a new maternity block with ultra-modern equipment and extra wards attached to his centre at Nkawkaw.

The homeopathic doctor mentioned that homeopathy is a safer and non-toxic scientific way of treating sicknesses.

Dr Owureku stated further that homeopathic medicines are of special value in the treatment of unexpected medical emergencies and first aid treatment for many of the minor and sometimes major injuries. It has been estimated that there are about 2,000 homeopathic drugs.

He, therefore, added that although this system of health delivery is available in Ghana, some people are unaware, while others equate it to herbal medicine practice.

The Alpha Homoeopathic & Botanic Clinic which is based at Nkawkaw has, through homeopathy, provided efficacious treatment for persons suffering from several diseases.

From Daniel Bampoe, Nkawkaw