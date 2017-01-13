Seed Of Lawlessness Germinates

Kofi Portuphy, National Chairman of the NDC

Yesterday the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) hosted a press conference spotting pieces of red fabrics around their heads and other parts of their bodies. It was a statement of seriousness or even belligerence.

Much as we condemn any act of lawlessness, we find it laughable and ironic that the NDC is not only capitalizing on the unfortunate development to whip public opprobrium against the New Patriotic Party (NPP), but having Kofi Portuphy lead the charge.

Kofi Portuphy, National Chairman of the NDC, should not be the person leading such a charge because he is one of those who pioneered the nonsense of foot soldiers takeover of state installations.

We do not have short memories as former President John Mahama said when he was consumed by the spirit of insulting subtly the people of Ghana.

We do remember with regret how Kofi Portuphy marched in the company of party hooligans to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) soon after the NDC took over the reins of government in 2009. If he is relishing selective amnesia we are not and would expose him big time if he continues to engage in these useless press conferences.

He reportedly told Ghanaians at the time that his government was in place, hence his action.

Where was he when NPP elements were murdered at Agbogbloshie, Accra, by their NDC counterparts and the police were unable to do anything about the crime?

As we have said earlier, we do not condone the craze of seizing state agencies in the manner the NDC started it.

Ghana is a country of laws, although the enforcement of these has suffered a major setback over the years – something which has affected the quality of governance.

We cannot condone hypocrisy the way Kofi Portuphy and his gang of activists are displaying so unashamedly.

Nana took over barely two weeks ago out of an initial four-year tenure of good governance devoid of thievery of the public purse.

The NDC is already fed up with opposition. They must ready themselves for a long haul and not get stressed up this early.

The cycle of lawlessness must stop otherwise we would only be pretending when we talk incessantly about our obsession with the development of the country. We have had enough of this scenario of throwing dust into the eyes of gullible Ghanaians by the NDC in the name of speaking the truth.

Why are the law enforcement agents not arresting those breaching the law? Where is the IGP? Is it because he is used to waiting for instructions from politicians in power before making arrests? Perhaps that is the case. Let him go ahead and do his work because President Nana Akufo-Addo would not interfere in the work of the police to the extent of asking them to release suspects in criminal cases. He is not used to such actions which the IGP and the former government upheld as an unwritten convention.

He would not order releases of suspects when such persons are in open violation of the law: we would be no different from animals when we continue to trample the laws which set us apart from the occupants of the animal kingdom. We are convinced, as are majority of Ghanaians, that times have changed and criminalities would no longer be veneered with political cronyism.

As for the NDC they should give us a needed break from the brouhaha of so-called attacks from NPP elements.

The police stations are still working; let them go and make formal reports and stop the cacophonous public show.