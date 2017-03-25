Security Capo Heckled In Kumasi

George Adjei, the newly-appointed Security Coordinator for the Ashanti Region, was reportedly attacked yesterday.

Stoutly-built men, reportedly belonging to the Delta Force – a security unit of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumasi, are said to have initiated the violent attack on the security capo.

The ‘macho men’ allegedly restrained Mr. Adjei from carrying out his duties as the regional security coordinator.

They claimed Mr. Adjei is not a native of the region and so they would not allow him to work.

The Delta Force members therefore went to the premises of the Regional Coordinating Council with intent to prevent him from working.

The move was said to have led to skirmishes between the men and the security coordinator.

The group says it cannot work with Mr George Agyei because he was “not part of the struggle” that led to the snatching of power from the NDC during the December 7, 2016 general elections.

The said miscreants were said to have previously sent a petition to the regional minister and some top NPP members in the region to help revoke his appointment.

They said as they were waiting for responses from the party and the minister, they noticed that the newly appointed security capo had started work last Monday.

Convinced that the persuasion had failed, the supposed NPP group resorted to brute force.

Louvre blades allegedly got broken in the process. Blood stains were all over the floor after the confrontation.

The police were called to the RCC to restore law and order at the place, the paper learnt.

Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP NketiaYeboah, said the police are investigating the case.

He said Mr. Adjei escaped unhurt after the attack, saying anybody that would be arrested would face the law.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi