Scratch Studios Develop Talents In The Youth

Kofi Amoakohene

Scratch Studios & Music Publishing, with support from its foreign partners, will soon organise a talent hunt to unearth new talents, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kofi Amoakohene, has disclosed.

Dubbed ‘Scratch Studios Talent Hunt’, the talent hunt is a project which is aimed at assisting and encouraging young Ghanaian musicians to learn the art of playing instruments and get involved in live-band music.

According to the CEO, the programme also seeks to encourage the youth to embrace good music composition and the playing of musical instruments in order to bring back the culture of live-band music in the country, while helping to send Ghanaian music to the world market scene.

Kofi Amoakohene told BEATWAVES in a chat that because of the abundance of talents around the country, his outfit is targeting those talented youngsters who have never had the opportunity to showcase their hidden talents.

“Scratch Studios & Music Publishing is focused on developing and managing unique and original talents from Ghana with the main aim of exporting their art to the rest of the world,” he added.

Kofi Amoakohene disclosed that as part of efforts to promote Ghanaian music on the global market, Scratch Studios has signed a deal with some international music companies to help promote and market Ghanaian music on the international market.

He has called on the stakeholders in the music industry to come together and work as a team in order to promote and protect Ghanaian music.

By George Clifford Owusu