Scratch Studio Signs On Skido

Kologo

One of Ghana’s leading record labels, Scratch Studio & Music Publishing, has signed a recording and distribution deal with Skido (a ‘kologo’ player) to record, market and distribute his musical works on the global market.

Scratch Studio & Music Publishing which has worked with icons such as Steve Bedi, Owura Kay, Paulette, SSUE, among others, currently has a number of talented Ghanaian artistes who are being nurtured for mainstream success on its label.

Skido has, over the past months, been creating waves with magnificent and powerful performances in a number of towns in some parts of the country.

Currently competing with the likes of King Ayisoba, Fatau Keita, Atongo Simba and others, Skido has worked tirelessly to make his music and stagecraft unique on the local music market.

He was signed onto the Scratch Music label due to his unique style of delivery and stagecraft.

The ‘kologo’ player was chosen out of many musicians, some of whom were his childhood friends, at an audition held in Accra.

He is currently in the studio recording a 10-song album which is a blend of ‘kologo’ sound mixed with the syncos rhythms and beats.

Kwabena Antwi, the sound engineer of Scratch Studio & Music Publishing, who has been responsible for the creation of syncos music, believes that Skido’s ‘Syncos Kologo’ album is going to be a great track on the music market.

By George Clifford Owusu