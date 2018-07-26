SC Dismisses Injunction Application Against Sch. Of Law Entrance Exams

A five-member Supreme Court panel presided over by Justice Julius Ansah, has dismissed an application seeking an interlocutory injunction on the Law School Entrance Examination taking place tomorrow Friday,July 27, 2018.

The entrance exams which is backed by law, Legislative Instrument, LI2355, is being challenged by legal luminary, Professor Kwaku Asare, on grounds that the conduct of the examination constitutes a breach of the law and an affront to the rights of all LLB holders who are automatically admissible to the Ghana School of Law. The applicant was represented in court by lawyer Kofi Bentil.

In his argument in opposition to the Application, lawyer for the Law School regulatory body, the General Legal Counsel (GLC), Lawyer Kizito Benyou, argued that should an injunction be granted, it will completely disrupt one whole academic year calendar of the Ghana School of Law. He further stated that 1,800 students have applied to sit for the examination tomorrow and they cannot be denied the right and the opportunity to write same.

After resuming sitting from a 30-minute break to give consideration to the application, the five-member panel in a ruling read by Justice Anin Yeboah, the Supreme Court held that the applicant in his application relied on LI 1296 which is a law that has been repealed by the new law LI 2355 an such the Court is unable to entertain same . The Court further stated that on the balance of convenience, the GLC and the 1800 students who have registered for the exam stand to lose as compared to the applicant in the matter. On these grounds, the Court dismissed the application in its entirety.

-Starrfmonline