Sayeegu Chief Murdered

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that some unknown gunmen have murdered the chief of Sayeegu, his son and two other persons, near Nakpanduri in the Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District of the Northern Region.

The Sayeegu chief, Woobjung Kamoatan, and his son were said to have been murdered on their farmland.

The other two were reportedly murdered at the palace of the chief when the alleged gunmen stormed the place.

The bodies of the deceased persons have been sent to the Nalerigu Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, three AK 47 riffles with ammunition had been retrieved from the deceased chief and the other persons.

Some women in the community were seen moving out with their children and animals to nearby villages.

Last year fresh clashes erupted between the Sayeegu and the Sabiruk families over a piece of land close to Binbagu, near Nakpanduri.

About 70 houses were burnt down completely in the conflict.

One Daniel Singel, 27 years old, was found dead in the bush and was believed to have been shot during the clash.

The Bunkpurugu District Police Commander, ASP Delaport, confirmed the current murders to DAILY GUIDE.

“The chief of Sayeegu, whom I know personally, was among those killed but the other three I can’t tell who they are,” he said.

ASP Delaport indicated that security had been beefed up in the area.

The paramount chief of Bunkpurugu, Alhaji Abuba Nasinmong, told DAILY GUIDE that he was informed by the police about the murder of the Sayeegu chief, his son and two others.

He called on the Sayeegu and the Sabiruk families to cease fire and use dialogue to address their grievances.

FROM Eric Kombat, Sayeegu