Saviepe Residents Demonstrate Over ‘Kidnapped And Dead’ Members

More than 700 residents of Saviepe in the Volta region and its environs have been demonstrating over what they describe as the kidnappings and killings there.

The residents, clad in red, marched through the streets chanting and demanding an end to the killings, saying even the elderly are not spared.

The Assemblyman who spoke to Joy News’ Ivy Setordzie said when they attended a festival at Alavanyo this year, a 62-year-old man was abducted.

He said a man called using the abducted man’s phone and introduced himself as Lucifer. He said he was from Nkonya.

“He said the owner of the phone lost his way into their community and they have killed him so we should not bother ourselves looking for him,” the resident said.

According to him, they did not take the caller seriously but 18 days after that call, they have still not found the man despite all efforts.

He said the police promised getting to the bottom of the incident but nothing has been heard yet hence their demonstration.

“The purpose of the demonstration is to let the whole country and the world to know this is what has happened and to draw attention to Nkonya trying to draw us into their conflict with Alavanyo,” he said.

The residents who have the backing of the chiefs and queens of the area said there have been two of such incidents in the recent past.

“We want our man to be handed over to us; whether dead or alive. Even if he is dead we want to see the body and give him a proper burial,” he said.

To this effect, they have given the police 14 days to come up with an answer “because we are law-abiding, we do not want to take the law into our own hands.”

“If our calls are not heeded, we will advise ourselves,” he added.

