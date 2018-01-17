Satellite Stations To Be Established To Monitor Activities Of Miners

Mr Samson K. Boafo (middle), the Board Chairman of the Mineral Commission, briefing the media during the meeting. Picture: INNOCENT K. OWUSU

Fourteen satellite stations are to be established at strategic locations in the country this year to monitor the activities of illegal miners.

The stations will enable people to use global positioning system (GPS) to give prompt reports on mining activities for swift responses.

The Minerals Commission, which is undertaking the project, will also create three more mining districts, in addition to the existing nine mining districts, as part of efforts to monitor the activities of illegal miners.

Event

At a press briefing held in Accra yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the commission, Mr Kwaku Addae Antwi-Bosiako, explained that the satellite stations would serve as rapid response centres to give real time data and information on mining activities.

“We are setting up the 14 satellites stations and three more districts at strategic locations where people will be able to use GPS to give prompt reports to our regional offices and headquarters on mining activities for swift response,” he said.

Last year, the government declared war on illegal mining and suspended all small-scale mining activities. It also set up a national anti-galamsey task force to fight the menace.

The establishment of the proposed satellite stations is, therefore, intended to give impetus to the fight against illegal mining.

Licence

Mr Antwi-Bosiako said the commission would not countenance attempts by some individuals to dubiously acquire mining licences.

“We will adhere strictly to the regulations for acquiring licences and so anyone who needs a licence will have to follow due process and fulfil the requirements because we want things to be done right,” he stressed.

Online

The Chairman of the Minerals Commission Board, Mr S.K. Boafo, said the commission was finalising processes to introduce online mechanisms for acquiring mineral rights.

He said the current manual means of applying for licences and mineral rights delayed unduly and hindered efficiency of work.

He observed that the board had a well-thought out agenda to turn around the fortunes of the country’s mining sector.

“We want to identify and develop new mineral potentials with a serious view to diversifying the minerals and mining sector through an aggressive marketing and investment promotion exercise.

“The commission will also facilitate the training of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to provide goods and services in the mining sector,” he added.

Employment

According Mr Boafo, emphasis would be placed on the creation of employment in the mining sector.

“The minerals and mining sector abounds in investment potentials and so we are going to provide the conducive environment to attract investors, while ensuring that we protect the security and safety of our resources.

“We have a vision to adopt appropriate strategies, including collaborating with neighbouring countries, to make the Minerals Commission a centre of excellence in the delivery of mining services in the sub-region,” he said.

He added that the commission would also focus on improving safety in the mining sector, especially in ensuring that mining did not destroy the environment.

-DailyGraphic