Sarkodie Thrills Fans @ One Africa Music Fest 2017

Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper and CEO of Sarkcess Music, Sarkodie, thrilled fans at the One Africa Music Festival over the weekend at the SSE Arena Wembley in London.

Sarkodie who was dynamic on stage was able to thrill music fans to their satisfaction.

The sold out concert was organised by Upfront & Personal Global Management Consultants at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, UK.

Some of artistes who performed at the event include Davido, Flavour, P-Square, Tekno, Alikiba, Cassper Nyovest, Olamide, Falz, Banky W, Phyno, Victoria Kimani, Tiwa Savage, MI, 9ice, Skales, Emma Nyra, Eugy, Atumpan and Sonoman.