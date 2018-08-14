Sarkodie Storms El-Wak With ‘Our Day With Sark’

Sarkodie

Promo House, in partnership with Success Music, will host an event dubbed ‘Our Day With Sark’ at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Sunday, October 21.

The event is aimed at creating an avenue for children to meet and interact with their favourite celebrities, who will discuss and answer questions from the children.

The second edition of the event, which will feature a number of award-winning artistes, has Sarkodie as the headline artiste.

This year’s event will showcase performances from over 15 of the best selling Ghanaian music stars who will rock the stage alongside Sarkodie.

In addition to live musical performances from the artistes billed for the event, a number of personalities from some selected educational institutions have been invited to grace the event and educate the children on a number of issues.

The organisers said children who will throng to the El-Wak Stadium on October 21 will enjoy good music and a variety of games and activities. They added that it is going to be more fun and enjoyable, urging parents and children to be part of the excitement.

There will be a distribution of educational materials to the children who will participate in various games and competitions. The sponsors of the event will also present prizes to children who will excel in various competitions.

The maiden edition of the event which was held on Saturday, November 4 witnessed performances from Lil Win, Pope Skinny, Eno, DJ Wobete, 2017 Talented Kids winner, DJ Switch, among others. All the artistes also interacted with children at the event before and after their performances.

By George Clifford Owusu