Sarkodie To Embark On ‘Highest’ UK Tour

Sarkodie

Sarkodie will embark on a tour to UK in November this year to entertain his fans and promote his latest album titled ‘Highest’.

He will mount the stage to perform alongside local and UK-based artistes like Big Narstie, Jayso, Moelogo, Bobii Lewis and Suli Breaks.

The tour will see the legendary Ghanaian rap star headline the O2 Institute in Birmingham on November 23 before heading to London to headline at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 24 and Manchester on November 25.

The 2012 BET award winner is also expected to interact with his fans.

Last month, Sarkodie organised a musical concert dubbed ‘Da Highest Concert’ in New York to outdoor his latest album and to entertain his US fans.

The New York concert witnessed performances from Amakye Dede, Lilwin, Efya, Akwaboah Jnr, Lilwin and The Compozers Band.

Sarkodie’s latest album, ‘Highest’, according to his management, which will be marketed worldwide by Sony Music UK, is a collection of 15 songs, three interludes and a bonus track.

The album which is an incredible collection of hip-hop and Afrobeats beats and rhythms features some major local and international artistes such as his longtime friend and producer Jayso, UK’s Big Narstie, Victoria Kimani (Kenya), Moelogo (UK), among others.

The tour is being organised by Sarkcess Music and Dice Recordings, in conjunction with Live Nation, Golden Voice and Echo Location.

Tickets for Sarkodie’s ‘Highest’ UK tour are now available via Ticketmaster.

By George Clifford Owusu