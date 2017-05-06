Sarkodie, Efya, Others For ‘One Africa Music Fest’

Sarkodie

Efya and Sarkodie will join an impressive line-up of top African music artistes to perform at this year’s edition of an international musical event dubbed ‘One Africa Music Fest’ at SSE Arena Wembley in London on May 13.

The two Ghanaian artistes will be bringing their outstanding live performances to London once more and will rock the stage with some selected African artistes who are also billed to perform at the event.

They are expected to surprise music fans in London with magnificent and electrifying performances. They are also expected to use the event to promote Ghanaian music.

Sarkodie, who is considered as the artiste who has built the most successful internationally appealing brand, will showcase the best of hiplife, as well as outshine his colleagues from other African countries with his fast rap skills.

Other African artistes such as MI, Tiwa Savage, Victoria Kimani, P Square, Jidenna, Banky W, Phyno, Davido, amongst others, will also perform at the event.

By George Clifford Owusu