Sarfo Oduro Retracts Kotoko Match Fixing Claims

February 27, 2018

Nana Sarfo Oduro

Football Administrator, Nana Sarfo Oduro, has retracted and apologized to Asante Kotoko for smearing the Porcupine Warriors with match-fixing allegation.

The offender, in the case sat on by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ethics Committee and chaired by DCOP Kofi Boakye stated “… I am by this correspondence, sincerely apologizing  as well as retracting  a statement I made on various Radio programs  especially on Fox and Nhyira FM in Kumasi.”

A letter signed by the offender indicated “ I stated categorically that Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club Limited attempted fixing the last match day 30 against Liberty Professionals FC through a telephone conversation, which was unfounded; there was no iota  of truth in what I published.”

It added “Without hesitation, I am genuinely writing officially to retract and apologize to Kotoko and its massive supporters for the pain I have caused the fraternity  and ask for their forgiveness.

“…It was made out of pains, when a faceless personality posted an audio recording spewing lies against my client, Ernest Sowah and my good self. I promise it will not happen again.”

From The Sports Desk

