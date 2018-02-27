Sarfo Oduro Retracts Kotoko Match Fixing Claims

Nana Sarfo Oduro

Football Administrator, Nana Sarfo Oduro, has retracted and apologized to Asante Kotoko for smearing the Porcupine Warriors with match-fixing allegation.

The offender, in the case sat on by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ethics Committee and chaired by DCOP Kofi Boakye stated “… I am by this correspondence, sincerely apologizing as well as retracting a statement I made on various Radio programs especially on Fox and Nhyira FM in Kumasi.”

A letter signed by the offender indicated “ I stated categorically that Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club Limited attempted fixing the last match day 30 against Liberty Professionals FC through a telephone conversation, which was unfounded; there was no iota of truth in what I published.”

It added “Without hesitation, I am genuinely writing officially to retract and apologize to Kotoko and its massive supporters for the pain I have caused the fraternity and ask for their forgiveness.

“…It was made out of pains, when a faceless personality posted an audio recording spewing lies against my client, Ernest Sowah and my good self. I promise it will not happen again.”

From The Sports Desk