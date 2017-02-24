Sanzule Chief Visits Nana

President with some elders of Sanzule in Nzema East

The Chief and elders of Sanzule in the Nzema East District in the Western Region have paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo and extended an invitation to him for their upcoming ‘Ayikese,’ an occasion observed in remembrance of all the departed chiefs and other individuals who had fought hard to build the community.

At their meeting with the President, the Benkumhene of Nzema East District, Nana AsafoBoakye III, said the occasion would also be used to honour departed chiefs of the land.

He said, the town was not dead but alive by the works of the chiefs who had passed away and left a legacy for the generations to continue and that there was a reason for the new generation to carry out a befitting ceremony in their honour.

The chief indicated that, the people of the area had therefore set aside 23rd February through to the 4th of March, 2017 for the festivities and expressed the hope that, it would be a memorable occasion.

He stressed also that the occasion would be used to drum home the importance of unity, peace and stability in achieving growth and prosperity for the nation.

According to him, Ghana needs peace to develop and the people must endeavor to support the ruling government in achieving its vision and objectives to ensure the growth of the economy and the nation at large.

On his part, President Nana Akufo-Addo thanked the chief and people for the invitation and indicated that, it was important for communities and lands all over to recognize the roles played by their forefathers who suffered, toiled and fought for the land.

He commended the people of the area for the initiative taken to honour their heroes and promised them of his attendance.

He also used the opportunity to stress his government’s resolve to grow the economy, create jobs and build factories in each district to enhance local economic activities towards the building of a strong national economy.