Sanchez To Mentor Rashford  

Marcus Rashford And Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez’s locker will be positioned next to Marcus Rashford’s in the Old Trafford dressing room under orders from Jose Mourinho, according to reports.

Sanchez made his Manchester United debut on Friday as they thrashed Yeovil 4-0 at Huish Park to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Mourinho said Sanchez’s arrival from Arsenal brings ‘extra maturity and class’ to United’s squad after the Chilean joined in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan

And The Sun reports that Mourinho has requested Sanchez’s locker to be positioned between Rashford’s and Jesse Lingard’s so that United’s England stars can learn from their newest signing.

At 29, Sanchez is ten years Rashford’s senior and Mourinho hopes the former Barcelona star can help the 19-year-old’s development with his experience of playing at the very highest level.

Sanchez played 72 minutes against League Two Yeovil and provided the assist for Ander Herrera to score United’s second of the match.

Rashford had opened the scoring four minutes before half-time and further goals from Lingard and Romelu Lukaku ensured a comfortable win for Mourinho’s men.