Sampson Annor To Host ‘My Gratitude’ Concert

Sampson Annor

Veteran gospel musician Sampson Annor is set to host what promises to be the biggest gospel musical concert dubbed, ‘My Gratitude,’ on May 6 at the Church of Pentecost (Dr Wyatt Assembly) at Accra New Town.

The event, which is being organized to thank God for His abundant blessings, will also be used as a platform to bring gospel musicians and their various fans together to worship and praise God.

Billed to be a rousing time of praise and worship, the event’s goal is also to celebrate the achievements of Sampson Annor on the Ghanaian music scene and offer him the opportunity to launch his latest album.

According to the organizers, with Sampson Annor as the headline artiste, the event would be a memorable one, adding, “He has promised to shake the foundation of the New Town branch of the Church of Pentecost with his stagecraft.”

The gospel event will feature some finest Ghanaian artistes like OJ, Becky Bonney, Ceccy Twum, Ohemaa Brakatu, Pastor Joe Beecham, Francis Amo and a host of other celebrated gospel icons.

Sampson Annor, who released his first album in 1996, will perform with his 11-man band.