Sammy Awuku Gets 4,914 Votes To Win National Organizer

Sammy Awuku

Immediate past National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku, has been elected National Organizer with a landslide victory at the party’s 2018 national delegate’s conference held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

He beat his competitors Sulemana A. Sadik Nabicheinga and Emmanuel Tweneboah Kodua by securing as much as 4,914 votes.

His contenders Sulemana and Tweneboah Kodua had 466 and 146 votes respectively.

In April 2014, Sammy Awuku took the mantle of youth leadership as the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party from his predecessor Anthony Abayifa Karbo.

Awuku started his political career from the University of Ghana where he contested for the presidency of the Student Representative Council (SRC).

From 2011 to 2013, he worked at the Communications Directorate of the New

Patriotic Party, assisting the then Director of Communications, Nana Akomea, before his election as National Youth Organizer in April 2014.

As National Youth Organiser, Sammy Awuku helped in mobilizing the youth leading to NPP’s victory in the 2016 general election.

About 6,000 delegates of the party gathered at the campus of the Koforidua Technical University for the election.

Nearly every key member of the party who matters, including the President, his Vice, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, ministers of state and members of parliament attended the conference.

-Citifmonline