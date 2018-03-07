Samira Wows Ghana @ 61 With Exquisite Dress

Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s wife, never disappoints when it comes to her fashion style.

Yesterday, she reaffirmed that when she showed up for Ghana’s 61st Independence Day parade at the Black Star Square in Accra.

She attended the ceremony in an exquisite fashion style, looking all simple but elegant and beautiful.

Samira wore a nude and gold three-quarter sleeve gown with side peplum which has asymmetric high neck roll collar embellished with pearls to match her clutch and headgear.

The nude colour of the dress looks somehow like last year’s Independence Day outfit.

It may not be out of place to suggest that she prefers her nude colours for such occasions.

Yesterday’s style didn’t only turn heads toward her direction but also got many talking about how unique and decent the dress is.

Indeed, she has always been one of the most-anticipated guests because of her impeccable sense of fashion.

Samira has also won a lot of followers because of her taste for fashion. She is not just loved but hailed as one of the most beautiful women in Ghana now for her amazing choices in outfits.