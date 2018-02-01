Samira Donates With Hand Sanitisers To Schools

Second Lady Samira Bawumia, through the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Project (SEHP), has donated over 6,000 hand sanitisers to three senior high schools in the Eastern Region.

So far, a total of about 80,000 pieces of the hand sanitisers have been distributed to over 28 second cycle schools across the country as part of plans by Samira Bawumia to encourage handwashing and personal hygiene among students.

Presenting the items on behalf the second lady, Regional Minister Eric Kwakye Darfuor mentioned that said the items are meant to improve personal hygiene to help reduce communicable diseases.

He encouraged the public not to take handwashing tips for granted and ensure a clean environment to save children from the outbreak of avoidable diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, malaria, swine flu and others.

He urged the students to take advantage of the Free Senior High School policy to secure a brighter future.

The Eastern Regional Director of Education, Getrude Mensah, expressed her gratitude to the second lady for the items and promised to ensure that they reach the beneficiary schools.

She, however, advised parents to take active interest in the education of their children so that they would grow to become useful citizens.

