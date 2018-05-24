Samini To Represent Ghana @ Upstream Music Festival In USA

Samini

Samini is billed to perform at this year’s edition of the annual musical event dubbed ‘Upstream Music Festival’, which will take place at the Pioneer Square in Seattle, Washington in the United States of America.

The Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artiste will perform alongside 200 artistes from all over the world, including Aramide, Nazizi, Mr Reed, Amen Viana and a host of others.

The three-day music festival, according to the organisers, will take place from June 1 to 3, 2018 and at over 15 venues in the States.

Samini will treat US music lovers to a different tune of authentic Ghanaian and African music.

With his creative style of performing, stagecraft and singing skills, Samini inspires millions with his music which cuts across the country and the continent and, thus, appeals to anyone who loves quality live band music.

His selection as one of the headline artistes for the festival was based on a recent live musical performance at the first-ever Afrobeats Perth Festival in South Perth Foreshore on March 31 in Australia this year.

The founder of One Vibe Africa, organisers of the festival, Simon Javan Okelo, confirmed that there couldn’t be a better headline performer from Africa than Samini for such a ground-breaking event in the history of the festival because of his status as a long-serving African music legend, class and mastery in live performances.

By George Clifford Owusu