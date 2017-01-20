Samini Announces New Single ‘Winner’

Samini

Veteran dancehall artiste and chief executive officer of High Grade Family, Samini, is set to release a new singe titled ‘Winner’, produced by JMJ of Xtra Large Music next week.

The song is said to be an Afro-pop mixed with dancehall beat, and it is targeted to hit all Afro-pop and dancehall music lovers.

The song is yet to enjoy airplay, and it is the artiste’s belief that soon the song would be one of the hit songs in Ghana and beyond.

Samini has so far released six studio albums, ‘Dankwasere’ (2004), ‘Samini’ (2007), ‘Dagaati’ (2008), ‘C.E.O’ (2010), ‘Next Page’ (2013) and ‘Breaking News’ (2015).

His success and recognition began when his first single titled ‘Linda’ was released and subsequently appearing on other successful singles by other artistes.

The dancehall artiste has worked with a number of top Ghanaian artistes such as Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kaakie, Muma Gee, Asumadu, De Boss, Wizkid, Kwabena Kwabena, Elivava and Ice Prince Zarmani.

He received an international recognition when he won the Best African Act at the 2006 MOBO Awards.

After releasing his second self-titled studio album, ‘Samini’, he won three awards at the 2007 Ghana Music Awards.

In February 2008, Samini won the African Artiste of The Year Award at The Headies.