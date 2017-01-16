Sahel-Sahara Bank Sends DAILY GUIDE To Gabon

Financial institution giant Sahel-Sahara is sponsoring DAILY GUIDE’s SPORTS writer to Gabon for the ongoing AFCON championship.

The support will provide the bank’s cherished clients and readers a comprehensive report of the 31st edition of the biennial soccer festival.

BSIC is a financial institution created by the community of the Sahel Sahara, otherwise known as (CENSAD). The bank was formed pursuant to a convention signed in Tripoli by the Heads of States of the CENSAD community on April 14th, 1999. As a subsidiary of the Group, BSIC (Ghana) Ltd (Sahel-Sahara Bank) started its operations as a licensed universal bank on March 25th 2008.

The bank’s core vision is to become the Bank of first choice in the provision of excellent Banking Services, Trade finance and investment advice. Towards the end of 2014, Sahel- Sahara Bank realigned its operations with market and business segment of the Ghanaian economy, as well as with BSIC group structure to help deliver on acceptable shareholder value. In line with this, management of the bank has adopted a new vision dubbed ‘2335’ to build a medium size bank in Ghana by 2019.

The bank’s products and services cut across the various sections of the Ghanaian economy, making it possible for all businesses and individuals to access and use their banking products.

From The Sports Desk