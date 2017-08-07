Saddick Saves Day For Kotoko …Dedicates Equalizer To Departed Asare

Saddick Adams saved Kotoko’s day, as he perfectly converted a late penalty to help the Porcupine Warriors secure a 1-1 draw with arch-rivals, Hearts of Oak in Kumasi yesterday.

Kwame Kizito, who looked slippery all day, put Hearts on top in the 61st minute, bringing smiles to the faces of the Phobians in the stadium yesterday.

At a point, it looked like the visitors, Hearts, were taking all the three points away from the Baba Yara stadium, but Saddick popped up to grab the equalizer.

Kotoko, who were returning from a long lay-off after getting involved in a gory vehicular accident, did not show any signs of rustiness.

The two most glamorous clubs in the country did not threaten each other during the first half, which was equally matched.

The spectators were, however, thrilled by the sublime individual skills that players from both Kotoko and Hearts exhibited.

After pep talks from the break, Hearts began to threaten, as they made life extremely difficult for the defence of Kotoko.

The visitors managed to translate their dominance into a goal, as Kwame Kizito broke the deadlock, sending the Hearts’ fans into ecstasy.

Kotoko refused to throw in the towel, as they started to fight back into the game to, possibly, secure an equalizer to appease their fans.

The home team’s effort eventually paid off, as they secured a late penalty, which striker Saddick brilliantly slotted home.

Kotoko started to search for a late winner, but Saddick the hero, became a villain, as he wasted a golden opportunity to score from close range during injury time.

Adams celebrated the equalizer in grand style, unveiling his inner shirt to honour the memory of departed equipment officer of Kotoko Asare.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi