Saddick Hat-Trick Did The Trick …In Kotoko FA Cup Win

Asante Kotoko forward Saddick Adams yesterday recorded a hat-trick against perennial rivals-Hearts of Oak to lift their ninth FA Cup in Tamale.

The striker hit the back of the net under two minutes when the game had barely developed after receiving a Kwame Boahene pass to strike past goalkeeper Ben Mensah.

Twenty nine minutes later, Richard Akrofi fouled (shirt pulling) speedster Obed Owusu in the box which Adams, who was voted as the Most Valuable player converted perfectly.

Before that, Kotoko had dominated play until Hearts playmaker Winful Cobbina demonstrated brilliance with a goal bound low grounder, but goalkeeper Felix Annan pushed it to safety.

As if that was not enough for the striker who limped off the pitch in their last training, Adams shrugged off a challenge to tap home with his left foot few minutes before recess.

Hearts found their rhythm somehow after the break and one resulted in a consolation from captain Thomas Abbey, who towered above his markers to head home from a tight angle.

The two had not met in the FA Cup final since 1990, when Kotoko won, but lost the title to Hearts following a protest by the Phobians.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum