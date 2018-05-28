Saddick Explains Kotoko Departure

Saddick Adams

Newly signed Ashgold SC striker, Saddick Adams, has stated categorically that he joined the club to prove a point.

The 28-year-old completed a return to Ashgold on a two-year deal as a free agent after he was deemed as surplus to requirements by Asante Kotoko.

The former youth international was reported to be fronting a group of players who alleged planned mutiny against Coach Samuel Fabin over his continual use of young players ahead of them – a report which the former Atletico Madrid forward fiercely rubbished.

“Whatever happened in the past remains with the past. This is a new opportunity and I’m ready to make good use of it,” Sadick said.

“Ashgold are only few points away from the top of the log, so I will do my best in order to help the club to probably win the title and prove a point.

“I’m grateful to everyone at Kotoko for the opportunity to represent them and I’m happy that we won the FA Cup trophy within this period after several failed attempts. I wish them all the best,” he added.

Sadick, who began his career with Ashanti Gold between 2004 and 2007 before joining Atletico Madrid, has become the second player from Kotoko side, Eric Donkor to join Ashgold in the ongoing transfer window. Ghanasoccernet