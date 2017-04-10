“SADA Engages In Rotten Deals Again”- Northern Youth For Peace And Development

Executive Director NYUPED Prince Hardi Adams(middle in suite) reading statement

Even before the New Patriotic Party led government changes the name and concept of the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), to the Northern Development Authority with a new vision and activities, a Youth Group in the SADA Zone, has called for the dismissal of the Chief Executive Officer of SADA, Dr. Charles Abugri.

According to the Youth Group, (Northern Youth for Peace and Development), the C.E.O of SADA is “superintending” over a system that is “milking” the youth of the North, into a private pocket, contrary to the concept of reducing poverty and growing businesses in the SADA zone.

Northern Youth for Peace and Development wants President Nana Akufo-Addo to order for an immediate investigation into the work of one Unique Savannah Ltd and its connection the C.E.O of SADA, Dr. Charles Abugri.

According to the Group, Unique Savannah Ltd has a contract with SADA to give out three-wheeled motor Taxis to youth in the Northern Region, to work and pay for the “Taxis” over a three year period.

They claimed that, though the Unique Savannah Ltd is operating as a different entity outside SADA, they have gathered that the ownership of the company is connected to the SADA Boss.

The Executive Director of the Northern Youth for Peace and Development, Prince Hardi Adams made the call at a Press Conference in Bolgatanga to launch the 2017 edition of the Northern Youth Peace and Development National Achievers Awards scheduled for October 2017 to be held in Bolgatanga.

The Northern Youth for Peace and Development, appealed to Nana Akufo-Addo to quickly abrogate the contract between SADA and Unique Savannah Ltd.

“… we understand Unique Savannah is owned by a brother-in-law of the SADA C.E.O. The distribution of the three wheeled motor Taxis by Unique Savannah Ltd tinted with many suspicious dealings and selfish desire to make money into private pockets on the wings of a state initiative. The beneficiaries of the Motor Taxis are made to pay GHc 350.00 as advance payment and GHc 35.00 daily for three years. At the end of the three years, they would have paid a total of GHc 31,500.00. We have gathered that, the three Wheeled Motor Taxis cost GHc 600.00 on the market. We see the GHc 31,500.00 as being too high and definitely not in line with the vision of SADA. This decision was definitely reached with a selfish and immoral motive.” He explained.

The Youth Group wants the President to as a matter of urgency dissolve the Board of the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority as well, for also watching this Company to cheat the state and the youth of the Northern Region.

This year, a total of 24 distinguished and eminent personalities including Chiefs, Politicians, Chief Executive Officers, Directors and Managers thriving businesses will be honoured for their contributions towards the development of the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions as well as the Human Resources in these regions.

Meanwhile effort to get the C.E.O of SADA, Dr. Charles Abugri to respond to this and other allegations proved futile at the time of filing this report, but some local media, had reported that, he was not ready to respond to the issues.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga