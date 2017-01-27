It’s Sad When Kojo Antwi Takes My Credit – Kwaisey Pee

Kwaisey Pee

Ghanaian ‘silky voice’ singer Akwasi Opoku, popularly called Kwaisey Pee, has expressed worry that a section of Ghanaians credit his songs to Kojo Antwi.

Kwaisey Pee claims sometimes he feels good when he is associated with music legend Kojo Antwi, but was quick to also say that sometimes he feels sad when his songs are linked to Kojo Antwi.

He questioned why people assume that he bears the same voice with the Kojo Antwi, adding, “People say our voices sound same, but I will say no, maybe the only resemblance is the dreadlocks, our voices differ because Kojo has husky voice and my voice is silky and smooth, so if you know the difference, you can tell.”

In an interview with Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, the highlife musician disclosed that he loved Kojo Antwi’s songs when he was growing up, but never planned to sound like him.

Touching on his new song titled ‘It’s About Time’, he described it as a danceable smooth song, urging his fans to grab copies of the CDs.