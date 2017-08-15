Sack Valerie Sawyerr – NDC Told

Valerie Sawyerr

A pressure group calling itself the Action Movement of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the leadership of the largest opposition party, the NDC, to sack Valerie Sawyerr, a former Deputy Chief of Staff under the erstwhile Mahama administration from the party for her recent verbal attacks on ex-president John Rawlings and his confidante Martin Amidu.

Ms. Sawyerr, in what appears to be an open letter, strongly condemned the former President and Mr. Amidu, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, for constantly labeling NDC’s hierarchy as corrupt.

“They say he booms, I say he buzzes… like an agitated mosquito… looking for his next victim. Is he trying to say that his reign was unblemished or that his twin brother’s (President Akufo-Addo) reign is unsullied? Really?” Valerie quizzed in the open letter.

She wondered why Mr Rawlings had been silent on a number of issues, including the controversial $2.25 billion government bond and the 5 million litres of contaminated fuel, among others.

Her comments generated heated debate in the opposition party, with Action Movement joining the fray to call for her immediate dismissal from the NDC.

“The Action Movement of the NDC wishes to register our indignation at Madam Valerie Sawyer, a discredited and tainted Mahama loyalist, who launched scathing attacks on the NDC founder- Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings in an article she released to the media last Tuesday,” the Movement said in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Kodzo Hamenya Keglo.

‘Clowns Around Mahama’

“This level of inept wanton folly by Valerie Sawyerr beats our imagination and we want to state categorically that John Mahama and his close associates are behind this ridicule to discredit agenda against Mr Rawlings,” it said.

“We find Valerie Sawyerr’s belligerence and utterances on our party founder, to be very reckless and we are convinced that such unprovoked attack on the former president could only be part of that grand scheme orchestrated by the Mahama bloc to once again ridicule the party founder.”

It warned that “we are by this statement sending a signal to all those clowns around Mahama, who constantly spew a bunch of wheat due to ignorance in an attempt to make us believe that Mahama is the best thing that has ever happened to the NDC to be wary of the repercussions of their unguarded attacks on JJ Rawlings.”

Fears

The group expressed the fear that such behaviour from “wretched comedian” Valerie Sawyer has the potential of keeping the NDC in perpetual opposition.

“The NDC cannot afford the cost of any human folly that has the potential of keeping the party in perpetual opposition. Even after such a humiliating electoral defeat and the aftermath of Kwesi Botcwey fact-finding committee report, Mahama loyalists are still living in the past.”

“Valerie Sawyerr is just one of the many wretched comedians and among a bunch of noisy ducklings who have lost touch with reality and will do anything to protect the Mahama status quo and their long pockets.”

Valerie Sawyer is anti-NDC. She hates to see the NDC succeed. This is a same woman who is alleged to have actively campaigned for an independent candidate against the NDC’s candidate in the last elections at the Klottey Korley constituency. We are calling on the party hierarchy to call Valerie Sawyerr to order, or better still sack her from the party for her treachery.

By Melvin Tarlue