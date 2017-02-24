SA Xeno Attacks: No Ghanaian Affected Yet – Ayorkor Botchwey

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Foreign Affairs Minister

No Ghanaian has yet been affected in the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa, Foreign affairs minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has said.

“Our checks in the country indicated that no Ghanaian national or their businesses have been affected in the recent attacks. Our embassy in Pretoria and the foreign ministry will continue to monitor the situation and update the country appropriately,” she told Parliament Friday.

Ayorkor Botchwey who is also a member of parliament however urged Ghanaians in South Africa to stay indoors in order to ensure their safety.

Reports of xenophobic attacks in South Africa have heightened over the last few days. Nigerians and other African nationals have complained of rising violence against them.

The attackers accuse the foreigners of taking over their jobs and increasing crimes in their neighbourhoods.

The attacks come just weeks after it was reported that Nigerian-owned properties— which some alleged were being used for drug dealing and trafficking – were torched in the Johannesburg suburb of Rosetenville, reported Okayafrica.com.

The invasion spread to Pretoria where foreign-owned shops were looted overnight on Monday, February 20, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has condemned the march against foreign nationals that took place in the capital, Pretoria Friday.

-Starrfmonline