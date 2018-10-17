RwandAir Supports Achimota Golf  

Wayiga

Vibrant Airline company, RwandAir has thrown massive weight behind Achimota Golf Club.

The sponsorship package offered members of the premier golf club the chance to fly out of the country to Abuja for an international competition.

Top golfers numbering close to 60 made the trip to Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary Golf competition in Abuja.

Head of Sales and Marketing, RwandAir, Mrs Millicent Narh-Tsegah said “For us at RwandAir, we saw it as an opportunity to open our doors to the golfing world as a whole and to promote golf as a sport given the numerous health benefits it has at exercising the body from head to toe.

“The sport as a whole has a lot to offer and so does the brand -RwandAir. We view this partnership as one that would linger on for years given the agenda both parties seek to promote.”

In like manner, RwandAir’s Country Manager, Mohamud Wayiga pointed out that “RwandAir being the national carrier of Rwanda flies to 31 destinations with a lot more others brewing in the pot – JFK, US and China.

Our services on board are unsurpassed – we don’t just sell you tickets, we sell to our valued clients a total travel experience that is unmatched.”

Leader of Achimota Golf delegation, George Amoah expressed gross thanks to the officials of RwandAir for the gesture saying, “We are indeed grateful for the gesture. We promise to make our dear country and club proud. Your support offered us the opportunity to make a large representation; over 50 golfers, it is unprecedented.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum