Russia Penalties…Russia Penalties

Weekend Results

Belgium 5, Tunisia 2

Korea Rep 1, Mexico 2

Germany 2, Sweden 1

England 6, Panama 1

Japan 2, Senegal 2

Poland-Colombia

Serbia Chief Blasts FIFA

The head of the Serbian Football Association has accused football governing body FIFA of showing bias against his country at the World Cup in Russia.

Confusion Rocks Argentina Camp

Argentina’s World Cup camp descended into chaos on Saturday night with reports that Jorge Sampaoli would stay on as coach but be stripped of effective power before tomorrow’s night’s vital fixture with Nigeria.

2 Banned For Nazi Salute

Two men have received football banning orders after they were captured performing Nazi salutes in videos taken while in Russia for the World Cup.

Chicharito Hits 50th Goal

Javier Hernandez created another Mexican shockwave with his 50th international goal, as El Tri ensured their famous victory against Germany wasn’t a one-off.

Messi Won’t Retire Until…

Lionel Messi has opened up on his obsession of winning the World Cup, claiming he doesn’t want to retire until he’s won the biggest trophy in football.

‘It Might Be My Last World Cup’

Paul Pogba fears the tournament in Russia might be his last World Cup.

“It might be my last World Cup,” the France midfielder admitted ahead of tomorrow’s Group C final game against Denmark.

Today’s Fixtures

Uruguay- Russia (12noon)

Saudi-Egypt (3pm)

Spain-Morocco (6pm)

Iran-Portugal (6pm)

Tomorrow’s Fixtures

Australia-Peru (12noon)

Denmark-France (3pm)

Nigeria-Argentina (6pm)

Iceland Croatia (6pm)