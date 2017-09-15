Russia 2018 World Cup… Special Seats For Obese Fans

Obese Fan

Tickets for the World Cup in Russia have gone on sale with the cheapest group stage matches available at £80 for overseas supporters – and special seats for obese people.

The most expensive ticket is priced at £829 – a Category 1 seat for the World Cup final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

That price is a £151 increase on the equivalent ticket at the 2014 Brazil World Cup final in Rio de Janeiro.

Special tickets have been made available for obese people, whose body mass index exceeds or is equal to 35 metres per square metre. This is roughly the equivalent of a someone who is 5ft 10ins and weighs 18 stone.

It’s the second time ‘obese persons’ tickets have been made available for a World Cup – they were first introduced by FIFA for the 2014 finals in Brazil.

Those tickets are an additional category to the special access tickets – which provide availability to wheelchair users, people with guide dogs and people with reduced mobility or other requirements. They are priced the same as Category 3.

Fans can now begin applying for tickets to any of the 64 matches but there is no need to rush the process with the deadline not until October 12.