Rummenigge Slams Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has slammed Robert Lewandowski after the striker questioned why the German champions didn’t match the summer spending of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Lewandowski was clearly underwhelmed by Bayern’s restrained spending, which saw them buy Corentina Tolisso from Lyon for £37.3million, Niklas Sule from Hoffenheim for £17.4m and make permanent the loan of Kingsley Coman from Juventus for £19.1m.

They also took James Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid and added other players such as Sebastian Rudy for nothing.