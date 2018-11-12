Rugby Boss Hails Interplast

Noi (L), Rafatu Inusah, Mensah and Emmanuel Kalos with the MD of Interplast, Ghana in a pose

President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby, Herbert Mensah, has praised Hayssam Fahkry and his company, Interplast Ghana, for their long-standing relationship with and support for Ghana Rugby.

In a meeting held at the Ghana Rugby Secretariat in Osu-Accra Mensah said the achievements of Ghana rugby would not have been possible without the support of corporate sponsors such as Interplast Ghana.

“I have to reach out and thank my good friend, Hayssam Fahkry of Interplast, for not only his support to Ghana Rugby since 2014 but also for assisting the Union to help out with the enormous medical costs incurred in trying to save the rugby career of Rafatu Inusah, a Board Member and the driver behind Women In Rugby in Ghana,” who had to be sent to South Africa for ACL reconstruction, Mensah said.

Also present in the meeting were Steve Noi, Board Member and Tournament Commissioner, and Emmanuel Kalos, the co-captain of the Ghana Rugby Men’s Sevens team.

The jersey of Ghana Rugby Eagles, as the Ghana National Rugby team is known, with a branding of the Interplast logo was presented to Fahkry.

Mensah said that the support by Mr Fakhry and Interplast helped Ghana Rugby to amass a series of memorable achievements since his administration took over in June of 2014.

With the support of Interplast and other companies, such as the Panafrican Equipment Group, the Gino brands, the Golden Tulip Accra and others, Ghana Rugby has set its sights on the global stage of World Rugby for both men and women,” Mensah announced.

Ghana Rugby will be competing in the Rugby Africa Silver Cup towards the middle of next year as well as in the 2019 Rugby Men’s Sevens tournament that will serve as Olympic Qualifier.

