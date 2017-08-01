RTP Awards 2017 Launched

Prince Mackay, CEO of Big Event Ghana

Big Event Ghana has launched the seventh edition of the Radio Television Personality (RTP) Awards at the RTP House, located at North Kaneshie in Accra.

This year’s awards ceremony, according to the organisers, will take place in October at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The RTP Awards is aimed at rewarding personalities who have over the years contributed immensely towards the development of radio and television in Ghana.

The awards scheme is open to radio and television personalities and media houses who have endeared themselves to the hearts of listeners, viewers and media critics and have excelled in their respective fields within the year under contention.

The launch of this year’s event attracted a number of radio and television personalities, the media and stakeholders in the creative arts industry.

Speaking at the launch, Prince Mackay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Big Event Ghana, promised an improvement in this year’s edition, adding that measures have been put in place to make the event historic.

“The seventh edition will be the very best. That is the assurance I want to give to Ghanaians. People should watch out for something big this year,” he stated.

The CEO added that preparations for this year’s event have begun with a series of review sessions that seek to revamp the entire awards scheme to make it more unique.

According to him, a lot of packages and giveaways have also been put in place to meet the demand of patrons and stakeholders in both radio and television industries.

Prince Mackay, however, announced that the former marketing manager of Tigo, Jesse Agyapong, has been appointed as chief operation officer for the awards scheme.

The CEO used the launch ceremony to introduce a two-member communication team, with Rifkin Nii Dodoo as the head and Isaac Kyei Andoh as deputy.

Nana Oteng Korankye II, who is the vice chairman of RTP, chaired the ceremony.

By George Clifford Owusu