RTP Awards 2017 Calls For Nominations

Prince Mackay, CEO of Big Event Ghana

Organisers of the annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards have opened nominations for this year’s edition of the awards.

According to the organisers, Big Events Ghana, the forms for nominations for the 2017 edition of the awards have been released on the company’s website, commencing the process and activities preceding the main event this year.

The forms are open to radio and television personalities who have endeared themselves to the hearts of listeners, viewers and media critics, and have excelled in their respective fields within the year under contention.

The eligibility year for the 2017 RTP Awards is September, 2016 to July, 2017.

Interested persons should visit the page, www.rtpawardsafrica.com, fill and submit the form online to info@rtpawardsafrica.com.

Nomination forms will also be distributed manually to all the media houses across the country. The closing date for the submission of nomination forms is August 21, 2017.

The event is aimed at rewarding personalities who have, over the years, contributed immensely towards the development of radio and television in Ghana.