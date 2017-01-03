Royalhouse Welcomes 2017 With Prophetic Service

Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah Delivering the prophetic message

The Royalhouse Chapel International (aka Ahenfie) ushered in the year 2017 with a prophetic encounter service led by the Apostle General, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah.

A congregant in worship

The congregation, which started trooping into the church auditorium as early as 8pm on December 31, 2016 dressed in all white, worshiped and praised God for seeing them through another year successfully, acknowledging both the good and the bad times.

A section of the congregation at Royalhouse Chapel

The previous year was themed, “Let God Arise” – a theme that prepared them for the year 2016 and their walk with God – thus their anticipation of another prophetic word of the Lord from the Apostle General as they journeyed into the New Year.

Quoting the scriptures, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah led the congregation through the story of Noah and the flood, linking its significance to the coming year.

The Apostle General said the number 17 contains both pain and glory. “Seventeen carries some trials but also glory. Joseph’s problems began at the age of 17 when his brothers sold him as a slave to Egypt; but after seventeen years his story was changed,” he recounted.

He also said in 2017 the Lord will heal the pain of His children and wipe away the tears from their eyes.

Announcing the theme for the coming year, Rev. Korankye Ankrah said 2017 would be a year of remembrance where God would recall the troubles, pain and persecution of His children, and show them mercy.

He also noted that the year would bring change and transformation. “The wind of the Lord that blew over the waters after the flood will blow in the land. There is a spiritual revolution coming to the lives of Christians,” he observed.

He said the country had already begun experiencing the wind of change in its political landscape with the coming into power of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We have already experienced the wind of change in Ghana. The NDC government is going and the NPP is coming and the wind is blowing across the country,” he noted.

He said the year will be one of elevation, promotion, visitation, divine provision and strength for greater works.

“This is our Year of Great Mercy,” Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah declared.

He also urged his congregation to watch out for 1st October and 9th September, among other specific days, for the visitation of God.

Rev and Mrs Korankye Ankrah in a time of worship

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri