Royalhouse Donates GH¢100,000 To Ho Prisons, Volta Regional Hospital

Inmates of the Ho Prisons and officials of the Volta Regional Hospital in Ho have benefited from the Royalhouse Chapel International’s (RCI) benevolence.

Worth GH¢100,000, the gesture is under RCI’s Compassion Ministry, which oversees all the social programmes aimed at transforming the lives of the vulnerable, socially excluded and the less-privileged in society and give them hope for the future.

Its operations are in conformity with the threefold vision of the church which in summary entails bringing people to God, preaching messages of hope and bringing comfort to people.

In all, RCI, led by its General Overseer, Apostle General Sam Korankye-Ankrah, and the wife, Rita Korankye-Ankrah, donated many bags of rice, maize and beans, gallons of cooking oil, boxes of tomato paste, sewing machines, among others, to the Ho Prisons.

The three-day programme saw the church also funding the surgery of 11 inmates of the Ho Prisons at the Volta Regional Hospital, who are suffering from hernia.

A two-day crusade was also held to bring the message of hope and restoration to the inmates and officers.

They also donated assorted medical supplies to the hospital and the prisons, and undertook a free health screening and medication for all inmates.

Rev Sam Korankye-Ankrah, addressing separate gatherings, including an interaction with the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, underscored that the gesture is in line with what Christianity and what RCI stand for.

He added that because government alone cannot shoulder the burden of the nation, it is appropriate for the church to frequently undertake such gestures to support the good plans of the government.

Rev Korankye-Ankrah stated that caring for prisoners is the best reformation that Ghanaians can guarantee prisoners and facilitate their seamless re-integration into the society. To this end, the RCI’s Compassion Ministry runs a School of Restoration, headed by Mrs Korankye-Ankrah, to ensure that prisoners are properly integrated into the society apart from visiting and caring for them when they are in prisons.

The Head of the Ho Prisons, DDP Victor Agbelengor, and the Nursing Manager of the Volta Regional Hospital, Innocencia Gborgblorvor, expressed gratitude to the church for the kind gesture and appealed to other churches, individuals and organisations to do same.

Madam Innocencia also called on the church and the public to frequently donate blood to the hospital, as the blood bank is short of blood.

DDP Agbelengor pleaded with government, the church and other organisations to help the Ho Prisons acquire a bio-digester to transform their faecal matter to gas, as their septic tank gets full every month.

He also called for more food donations from other benevolent individuals and organisations, especially during festive occasions, to make the inmates feel at home.

Dr Letsa and Deputy Volta Regional Minister Maxwell Blagogee also expressed gratitude to the church and Apostle General Rev Korankye Ankrah for their kind gesture.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (freduoo@gmail.com)