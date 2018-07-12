Royal Ladies Cut Sod For Multi-Purpose Facility

Apostle General, Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah, breaking the grounds.

Royal Ladies Ministries, the women’s wing of Royalhouse Chapel International, Ahenfie, has officially commenced the construction of a multi-purpose facility dubbed ‘City of Shiloh’

Derived from the biblical text, ‘City of Shiloh’ the first to be christened after a facility in West Africa, is located on a one hundred acre of land at Agotor-Tsopoli community in the Osudoku District.

The facility when completed will house an administration block, a vocational and rehabilitation centre to train young women in dress making, handy craft, soap making, a multi-purpose hall to host group activities, 1000 accommodation block, a shopping centre, a main auditorium to host the women during their annual conference, a bible school and medical centre.

Apostle General, Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah, breaking the grounds during the Royal Ladies 2018 Conference pronounced the blessings of the Lord upon the land.

“This place shall be a holy ground the house of prayer, a place to seek knowledge and wisdom, the place where when people come to seek God they will find Him,” he said.

President of Royal Ladies Ministries, Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye- Ankrah, emphasized the need for the construction of the rehabilitation centre.

She said the centre was going to be a place to reform ex-convicts, social misfits, drug addicts and prostitutes and help them reintegrate into society.

“It will be a place where women who have come out of prison will be housed and helped to enable them decode everything they have learnt from prison,” she said. “We will establish them in society and get jobs for them”.

Mrs Korankye-Ankrah said Royalhouse gives special attention to women because they are often deprived and need to be empowered.

“The focus is on women because we realized that a lot of women are deprived in the society. We believe when a woman is empowered, she will also train others to be empowered,” she said.

Mrs. Korankye-Ankrah advised that all churches take up such initiatives to help women in society.

“I believe that if every church will take up what Royalhouse Chapel is doing, a lot of women will be empowered and Ghana will be a better place,” she added.

By Jamila AkweleyOkertchiri