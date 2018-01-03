Royal Club Ends Year On High

IMC Members, from (L) (Prof Baiden & Mr Attah-Antwi) with Winners: Kwaku, Kwadwo and Margaret

The Management of the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi, climaxed activities for 2017 with a three-in-one IMC Golf Classic and Awards Dinner last Saturday, December 30.

The occasion was also used by the management to recap achievements of the past year and outline plans for 2018. The workers of the club were earlier treated to an end-of-year party to reward them for their hard work in keeping the course in top condition.

The end-of-year event was sponsored by UTRAK Capital Management, Latex Foam Mattress, IDEAL Capital Partners Ltd, Stella Artois by Accra Breweries Ltd and Everpure Purified Water. The professionals played 36-holes while the amateur competed in an 18-hole tournament. The tournament attracted 56 golfers from the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi, Obuasi Golf Club and Beige Golf Club. A few guest golfers joined from Accra and Tema.

At the Dinner and Awards ceremony, Chairman of the current management team, Kwasi Attah-Antwi, commended sponsors and golfers for their support and commitment throughout the year.

He informed the gathering that measures will be rolled out in 2018 to ensure better playing experiences by golfers.

Prof. Bernard Baiden (Operations) outlined in detail, measures and policies for 2018 geared at encouraging more people to join the club.

He highlighted the schedule of competitions for the first 6 months of the year which will see the club hosting the following major golfing events: 2017 Latex Foam Masters, President’s Cup, 2ndStanbic-Otumfuo Invitational and the club’s headline tournament, Vodafone 61st Asantehene Open Golf Championship. The introduction of membership cards, new handicap management system and other membership related policies were covered in the club report by the management.

Kwame Korsah won the pros event with a score of +4 (148) over 36 holes. He was followed closely by Peter Korsah and Prince Amponsah with scores of +6 (150) and +11(155) respectively.

In the amateur category, youngster Barima Kwaku Dua Osei Asibey returned a net score of -7 (65) to win the Men Support event. He was followed by Dr. Ato Quansah with a net score of -2 (70) and Edward Prempeh -1 (71).

In the main event, Margaret Oduro returned with a net score of -2 (70) to be crowned the winner of the 2017 Lady Captain’s prize. Juddy GyimaBota,-1 (71) and Felicity Okyei-Gyeabour, +3 (75) took the second and third positions respectively. Kwadwo Poku returned a magnificent score of -3 (69) to become the 2017 Captain’s prize winner. He was followed by Maxwell Owusu Bonsu with a net score of -1 (71) and Tony Yeboah, E (72) in second and third places respectively. Kwadwo Poku again scored 38 stableford points to be crowned the winner of the 2017 President’s putter following a penalty of +2 handed to Chris Osafo Kumah for lateness.