Roverman Productions Searching For New Talents

Ghana’s leading theatre production group, Roverman Productions, is searching for new talents to join its cast.

The productions company, famous for serving theatre lovers with quality, family-oriented and fun-packed plays every quarter of the year, says it will hold its annual audition and theatre workshop on January 21, 2017 at 9:00 am.

According to the company, they are looking for people who can sing, play an instrument, or simply desire to be part of Ghana’s leading theatre production group.

Interested persons are to attend the auditions at the Roverman Dream House near the Christian Council Headquarters or the Osu Market inside Osu in Accra.

This year, the productions company is introducing the theatre workshop where there will be sessions from some theatre experts who will equip attendees with knowledge of how to be a better stage actor, how to study voluminous scripts, amongst others.

A statement by Roverman Productions also said that by popular request, the company will have a rerun of some of its three plays from the just-ended Festival of Plays.

They will rerun all-time classics, ‘Women on Fire’ on Sunday, January 29, ‘Dear God Comma’ on February 4, and ‘Rejected’ on February 5, all at the National Theatre.

Persons who are interested in the auditions can send an email to auditions2017@rovermanproductions.com, expressing their interest and provide their contact details before the deadline January 20 at 5:00 pm prompt.