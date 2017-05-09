Rotary Donates 118 Wheelchairs To Health Centres

George Tetteh of KATH receiving the wheelchairs

The Rotary Club of Accra, Labone, has presented 118 wheelchairs to selected health institutions in the country within the last 10 months.

The distribution forms part of the club’s ‘Wheels for Hope Project’, started In July 2016, to supply over 100 wheelchairs to selected hospitals.

The Rotary Club of Accra, Labone, exceeded the 100 wheelchairs target by distributing additional 18 wheelchairs during the period under review.

The beneficiary hospitals include Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), 37 Military Hospital, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, among many others.

Lamtiig Apanga, President of Rotary Club of Accra, Labone, stated that the members of Rotary Club of Accra, Labone are elated for exceeding the set target.

According to him, the ‘Wheels for Hope Project’ was initiated to minimise the pains that patients go through when they visit hospitals for treatment.

He stated that most of the health institutions in the country do not have enough wheelchairs, “so the pains of patients are compounded”, hence starting the project.

Mr Apanga was speaking to DAILY GUIDE when his club presented the last batch of the 118 wheelchairs to three health institutions on Monday.

In total, 35 wheelchairs were presented on the day and KATH took 20, Tamale Teaching Hospital, 10 and St Michael’s Hospital, Jarchie Pramso, five.

He assured that the club would begin the second phase of the ‘Wheels of Hope Project’ very soon for more hospitals to benefit.

George Tetteh, Director of Administration, KATH, who received the wheelchairs, thanked the donors for their benevolence and urged them to sustain their good works.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi