Rotary Dewormd 300 Children

Some of the children who were dewormed

The Rotary Club of Sekondi, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Cape Coast in the Central Region, has dewormed about 300 children at Fretsi, a deprived farming community in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The deworming programme, a regular event by the Rotary Club, was in response to the problem of worm infestation in the area where children often play in the sand.

The President of the Rotary Club of Sekondi Takoradi, Richard Kojo Anim, disclosed that the exercise was carried out by health personnel and was done after a walk to create awareness on polio in Takoradi.

He indicated that the project was part of the community service Rotary Club Ghana wants to offer to Ghanaians.

He pointed out that the events were also used to mark the 112 and 100 anniversary celebrations of Rotary International and Rotary Foundation respectively.

Mr Anim explained that the exercise was undertaken because of the increasing rate of worm infestations in the Fretsi community.

He also indicated that some parents in the area could not afford the cost of deworming drugs for their children, hence the exercise to help save the children from contracting worm-related diseases.

According to him, the fact that many parents turned up with their children for the deworming exercise indicated that they know the importance of deworming.

He promised that the Sekondi-Takoradi Rotary Club would continue to provide humanitarian services for deprived communities across the Western Region.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Fretsi