Rotaract District Elects New President

Andrews Ofosuhene

At the just-ended District Assembly Training & Conference (DTAC) organised under the leadership of DRR Regina Dzasimatu at Blue Royal Hotel, Larteh, recently, Andrews Ofosuhene, a former Rotaract national coordinator, was unanimously elected as the president of Rotaract District 9102.

The event hosted delegates from Ghana, Togo, Benin, Niger, Kenya and Nigeria. In his speech after the election, Mr Ofosuhene expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all the delegates, saying, “I will do all that is humanly possible to raise to a higher pedestal the image of Rotaract District 9102. The goodwill of those we serve is, indeed, the foundation for our success.”

He will commence work officially as the 6thDistrict Rotaract representative starting in 2018/2019 Rotary/Rotaract Year, where he will have oversight responsibility of clubs in Ghana, Togo, Benin, Niger, Kenya and Nigeria.

As part of his duties, Mr Ofosuhene will represent all Rotaractors in the district, communicate with the Rotary district governor and district Rotaract committee chair, co-chair the district Rotaract committee, bring clubs together for service and fellowship and promote Rotaract to Rotary clubs and to the community.

The president-elect of Rotaract District 9102 started his Rotaract life in the Rotaract Club of University of Professional Studies (UPS), Accra, and has served in various positions and on various Rotary and Rotaract committees. He rose to the position of national coordinator in 2015/2016 as the youngest national coordinator to be elected. He is currently a member of the Rotaract Club of Accra-East, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Accra East.

Rotaract District 9102 comprises of all Rotaract clubs in Ghana, Togo, Benin and Niger. Rotaract clubs bring together people ages 18-30 to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service. In communities worldwide, Rotary and Rotaract members work side by side to take action through service.