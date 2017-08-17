Roselyn Ashkar To Organise Workshop For Models

Roselyn Ashkar

Celebrated seasoned Ghanaian model, Roselyn Ashkar, who is also a television and radio personality, is set to hold a one-day workshop for models on Saturday, September 2, 2017.

The workshop which will be held at Carbon in Accra is open to established models, budding models and people who want to venture into modelling.

The guest speakers at the workshop, powered by Africa 1 Media, include Amfo Connolly, Steve Morris, Valerie Lawson, Afua Rida and many others.

Roselyn joined the model industry in 2009 as one of the top-listed models for a renowned modelling agency called EXOPA.

Later in 2010, she made an appearance in the eighth edition of the popular Miss Malaika Ghana as a contestant.

She has featured on international runway shows and worked with famous designers such as Thula Sindi, David Thale and Marianne Fassler.

As an entrepreneur, Roselyn jointly owns an ushering agency called Exclusive Ushers Ghana.

Roselyn Ashkar is currently signed to one of the top agencies in Spain (MHOMS Agency), and to South Africa’s Outlaws Model Agency and ICE Model Management.

She has featured in and covered countless magazine editorials and brands such as JET Stores, ABSA Bank, Image Makers Corporate Wear Brand, Netherlands’ Suit Supply, Spanish Lingerie Women’s Secret, World Swimsuit Magazine, Cruz Vodka, Homechoice Furniture and Homeware, Women24, Vllisco Hollandais, Daviva Fabrics, ATL fabrics, Sultana rice, LEVI’S, Mr Price, YDE, Mr & Mrs Jewellery, Closeup, Eucerin, among many others.