Rooney’s Supercar For Sale

January 24, 2018

Wayne Rooney and the Car

Wayne Rooney’s BMW supercar has been put up for sale on Auto Trader after he was banned from the roads for drunk-driving.

Rooney was banned from driving for two years after he was caught drunk-driving during a now infamous night in Cheshire.

The Everton striker, 32, is the only owner of the 2015 BMW i8, a plug-in hybrid which will do 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds and hit 155mph.

And while the BMW is rapid, it is also eco-friendly – with the striking motor capable of 134mpg.

He has now sold it to an approved BMW dealership in Blackpool, which is advertising it on Auto Trader for £64,995.

This is around £50,000 less than the price Rooney paid when he took delivery of the i8 in January 2015.

The BMW has 20-inch alloy wheels, heated seats, sat-nav, Harman Kardon speakers and a head-up display.

It is fitted with a 1.5-litre engine and an electric motor which develops a combined 360bhp.

 

