Rooney’s Supercar For Sale

Wayne Rooney and the Car

Wayne Rooney’s BMW supercar has been put up for sale on Auto Trader after he was banned from the roads for drunk-driving.

Rooney was banned from driving for two years after he was caught drunk-driving during a now infamous night in Cheshire.

The Everton striker, 32, is the only owner of the 2015 BMW i8, a plug-in hybrid which will do 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds and hit 155mph.

And while the BMW is rapid, it is also eco-friendly – with the striking motor capable of 134mpg.

He has now sold it to an approved BMW dealership in Blackpool, which is advertising it on Auto Trader for £64,995.

This is around £50,000 less than the price Rooney paid when he took delivery of the i8 in January 2015.

The BMW has 20-inch alloy wheels, heated seats, sat-nav, Harman Kardon speakers and a head-up display.

It is fitted with a 1.5-litre engine and an electric motor which develops a combined 360bhp.