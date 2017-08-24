Rooney Quits England… After 14 Years, 119 Appearance

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney, England’s all-time top scorer, has announced his immediate retirement from international football.

No outfield player has won more England caps than the 31-year-old, who netted a record 53 goals across 119 appearances for his country.

England manager Gareth Southgate phoned Rooney on Tuesday to say he wanted to include the forward in his upcoming squad after his start to life back at boyhood club Everton.

However, the former Manchester United captain will play no further part for his country after informing Southgate of his decision to quit international football for good in the same phone conversation.

In a statement released to Press Association Sport, Rooney said: “It was great that Gareth Southgate called me this week to tell me he wanted me back in the England squad for the upcoming matches. I really appreciated that. However, having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football.

“It is a really tough decision, and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me.

Rooney also said that while leaving Manchester United was a difficult decision, he knows he made the right one in coming home to Everton.

“One of my very few regrets is not to have been part of a successful England tournament side. Hopefully the exciting players Gareth is bringing through can take that ambition further, and I hope everyone will get behind the team.

“One day the dream will come true, and I look forward to being there as a fan — or in any capacity.”

The striker burst onto the scene for England as a 17-year-old, debuting in a friendly against Australia at Upton Park in February 2003.

Rooney’s first international goal followed against Macedonia that September, and the next summer his outstanding performances led to a place in the Euro 2004 team of the tournament.