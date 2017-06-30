Ronaldo ‘Strikes’ Twins

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in Sunday’s Confederations Cup third place playoff after leaving the camp after Wednesday’s semifinal defeat to Chile to visit his new born twins.

Portugal lost to Chile on penalties, and shortly after the match the Portuguese FA (FPF) released a statement saying Ronaldo would not feature in the playoff.

“We were informed before the Confederations Cup that Cristiano had become a father,” the statement said.

“The player, despite the birth of his children, had remained at the service of the national team, a gesture which we must underline and praise.

“With it now impossible to win the Confederations Cup, they must free the player so that he can, at last, go and meet his children.”

Reports in Portugal earlier this month said Ronaldo had become a father for a second time on June 8, with twins Eva and Mateo born to a surrogate mother.

The Real Madrid star thanked the FPF for allowing him to leave the team camp, writing on Facebook: “I have been serving the national team, as always, in body and soul, even knowing that my two children had been born.

“The president of the FPF and the national team coach have had an attitude I will never forget. I am happy to finally be able to be with my babies for the first time.”

The news came amid continuing uncertainty over Ronaldo’s future at Madrid after he was ordered to appear in court over an alleged €14.7 million tax fraud.

In the mixed zone after the Chile game, he said: “I am talking to nobody.”

Meanwhile, ex-Madrid full-back Alvaro Arbeloa told “El Transistor” radio show: “For me, Cristiano is innocent until the opposite is shown.

“I am convinced he will stay at Madrid. He is a winner, and he knows he is at the best team in the world. There is no better place for him than here.”

Madrid president Florentino Perez said earlier this week that he was expecting to talk to Ronaldo once the Confederations Cup was over and was confident that the situation could be resolved.