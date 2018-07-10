Ronaldo Nears Juve Switch

Cristiano Ronaldo

The next couple of days will be crucial if Cristiano Ronaldo is to complete a move from Real Madrid to Juventus.

Italian paper Tuttosport ran with the headline: ‘Only you are missing’, with a picture of the Portuguese star wearing Juventus kit, positioned alongside Massimiliano Allegri.

And as appetite for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner grows in Turin, there will be a crucial board meeting in Madrid today.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is to engage in face-to-face negotiations with Real president Florentino Perez.

The current agreement is that Perez will sanction the 33-year-old’s move for £88million and it seems the Portuguese talisman has his heart set on the switch.

A deal could even be finalised by the middle of this week if both parties can come to a swift resolution, according to Tuttosport.

Juventus begin pre-season on Monday and managed to leapfrog the competition for Ronaldo’s signature, including offers worth up to £177m from China.